VIDEO: Ched Evans considering legal action against Loose Women and Gloria Hunniford over comments about trial

The legal team for former Sheffield United striker Ched Evans is considering legal action against Loose Women’s Gloria Hunniford.

During her appearance on ITV’s Loose Women TV show, Gloria talked about the issues surrounding Ched Evans’ recent retrial - in which he was found not guilty of raping a 19-year-old woman in a hotel room in north Wales.

Today, Ched Evans’ website released this statement: “Yesterday marked a watershed in the media coverage following Ched’s unanimous Acquittal of rape at Cardiff Crown Court after serving 30 months for a crime he always denied and has now been exonerated of.

“Ched has always acknowledged his behaviour was morally unacceptable but consensual.

“Gloria Hunniford on Loose Women yesterday misrepresented the evidence presented at Cardiff Crown Court in this respect and his family are now actively considering their legal options.

“Opinion is acceptable but misinformation broadcast on prime time television is not.”

A spokesman for Loose Women said: “We’ve received a complaint from the father of Ched Evans’ partner, to which we are responding.”