VIDEO: Coastguards rescue injured man from the sea

A young man escaped with cuts and bruises after injuring himself while 'tombstoning' at Flamborough.

The dangerous activity, which sees thrill-seekers jumping into the water from cliffs and ledges, led to yet another call-out for the emergency services yesterday.

Flamborough's lifeboat crew were called to the incident

They have made a fresh warning, urging people not to be tempted to take part in tombstoning, because of the potentially fatal risks.

A group of men were jumping into the water at North Landing when one was injured. A rescue heliopter, Flamborough lifeboat and Bridlington's coastguard rescue team were all sent to the scene.

A Flamborough RNLI statement said: "The crew proceeded to the area where they learnt the casualty had fallen from the cliff.

"Using their training, the crew veered down into the cave he had gone into and brought him aboard the boat. Flamborough RNLI returned the casualty safe and well to the shore with nothing but a few scratches.

Bev Allen, HM Coastguard Controller based at Humber Coastguard Operations Centre in Bridlington, said: “Jumping from piers, cliffs, rocks or other structures into the sea can be very dangerous - there's a reason we refer to it as tombstoning.

"The depth of water can dramatically change with the tide and you don’t know what hazards may be lurking under the surface until you are hurt or worse.

"The shock of cold water may make it difficult to swim to safety and strong currents can quickly sweep people away.

"On this occasion the man involved was very lucky that his mate knew to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. He did exactly the right thing.

"My team kept the caller on the line until the injured man was found. The man had managed to climb onto a rock ledge just above the waterline.

"The lifeboat crew were then able to recover him safely. Thankfully, despite his ordeal he had only suffered minor cuts and bruises.”

Coastguards have advised that anyone who does want to jump from height into the sea should join a coasteering group with a professional and reputable adventure centre.