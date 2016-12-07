Video: Couple return from honeymoon to find their entire house wrapped in Christmas gift paper

A newly-wed couple fell foul to a huge festive prank when they discovered their entire home had been gift-wrapped in Christmas paper.

Shocked Faye Gilbert, 28, and her husband Karl Gibert, 27, returned from their honeymoon last week to find entire rooms pasted with festive wrapping paper. From the dining table to kitchen cupboards and even individual ornaments, the couple’s home in Yate, Bristol, had undergone a festive transformation. When Faye noticed a massive Christmas bow on her front door she thought that her family had kindly put up her Christmas tree for her. But Faye’s twin sister Sam Slade, 28 and her older sister Clare Caseley, 31, instead staged the mischievous stunt alongside their friend Kim Thornell, 35.

