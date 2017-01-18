Video: Couple running late for train scale locked gate and cross tracks with toddler

Shocking footage has been released which shows a couple scaling a locked level crossing gate and carrying a toddler across the tracks.

The CCTV footage captured at Seamer Railway Station in North Yorkshire shows the adults climb over a six-foot gate, pass the youngster over the same gate and run across the tracks in front of a train pulling into the station.

It appears the couple are running late for the train and they are then trapped inside the crossing.

They then have to repeat the stunt on the opposite gate before running up to the platform - only to miss the train anyway.

Network Rail and British Transport Police today issued a stark warning after the close call on New Year's Eve.

It comes just three weeks after a man pushing a bicycle was almost killed by a train at Ducketts level crossing in Pudsey, Leeds.

Robert Havercroft, level crossing manager for Network Rail, said: “Whereas the incident at Ducketts demonstrated how important it is to pay attention at level crossings, the incident at Seamer shows reckless disregard for a level crossing system which is designed purely to keep people safe.

"In making the mindblowing decision to not only climb over two sets of high, locked gates these adults have put their lives and the child’s life in extreme danger, apparently for the sake of trying to catch a train.

“They had no way of knowing for certain that the approaching train was stopping at the platform and they were lucky to avoid this becoming the most disastrous way to end the year.”

There have been 6,000 reports of deliberate misuse at level crossings across Yorkshire since 2014.

They include 50 ‘near misses’ and three fatalities,

Inspector Richard Price, from British Transport Police, said: “It’s extremely concerning to see this footage from Seamer station. Despite our constant warnings about using crossings safely and the dangers of the railway, unbelievably some people are still willing to risk their lives, and in this case, the life of a young child. People think it won’t happen to me, but it can and it does and it’s simply not worth the risk.”

The crossing at Seamer station, which is managed by TransPennine Express, is used by 675 pedestrians and cyclists daily.

Mike Drewery, the North East group station manager said the footage was "incredibly worrying".

He said: "This blatant disregard for safety could have led to much more serious consequences, not only for the three people directly involved but for all those on board the train.

“We continue to work with industry partners including Network Rail to ensure the railway is a safe place and this gate is locked out of use for a reason. I would encourage anyone using a level crossing to do so safely at all times."