VIDEO: Doncaster Council unveil new names for gritters after thousands vote in Twitter poll

Doncaster Council has unveiled the new name for a gritter after thousands voted in an online poll.

The gritters will be named 'Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Anti-slip machiney' and David Plowie which beat other strong suggestions of 'Spready Mercury', Basil Salty, Gritney Spears and Usain Salt.

The winning suggestion came from of 'Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Anti-slip machiney' came from Natalie Washington from Hampshire.

After failing to win a similar competition when Oldham Council asked people to name their new gritter, she said she was delighted she to be successful this time around.

"Like so many children growing up I really wanted to name a gritter after a 60s bubblegum pop record which was later popularised by a children's entertainer.

"After losing the Oldham gritting competition last year, I thought my dream was over but things have changed and thank you to everyone that's voted for this.

And the winner is ...

"As an avid user of roads, footpaths and public spaces and an avid fan of traction, I've come to really like not falling over. Gritters do a really important job.

Over 25,000 people voted in the poll on Twitter and the winners were announced by Doncaster Council earlier today.