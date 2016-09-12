Video: Driver calls 999 during his own police pursuit

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A DANGEROUS driver has been jailed for a terrifying rush-hour police chase, despite asking police to stop following him - by dialling 999.

Officers captured the moment they nabbed Bruce Dewey, 36, on their in-car cameras.

Dewey only had a provisional license when Sussex Police spotted him behind the wheel of a blue Honda Legend.

Officers put on their lights during the busy Monday evening rush hour traffic, but the dangerous driver refused to stop.

Labourer Dewey, of no fixed address, sped away from the police car, which lost him for a short while before catching up with him again and pursuing him along three A roads.

During the 50 minute chase the 36-year-old dialled 999 to ask the police to stop following him. His request was ignored.

PC Peter De Silvo from the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit said: “For nearly 50 minutes he refused to stop for police units, avoided stop sticks deployed to try and burst his tyres and at one point called 999 and asked us to stop following him.”

The official video shows the startling moment several police cars drive up behind the labourer and force him off the road, making him break sharply, wedged up on the A27 embankment at Sompting, West Sussex.

Several officers then jump out of their cars and race to arrest Dewey and move him away from the wheel.

One police car was totalled in the chase and two others were damaged in the incident, in February.

PC De Silvo added: “Thankfully, nobody was injured in this incident, which was not conducted at high speed, but Dewey’s actions in trying to avoid police through a busy Monday evening rush hour could have had disastrous consequences.”

Dewey was sentenced at Chichester Crown Court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without third party insurance.

He has been jailed for 15 months, disqualified from driving for three years with a requirement to take an extended retest, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £100.

A charge of going equipped for theft, to which he pleaded not guilty, was ordered to lie on file.