VIDEO: Footage shows Raheem Wilks' killer bragging about Leeds shooting murder on Snapchat

One of the three men who killed Raheem Wilkes, the 19-year-old shot at a barber's shop in Leeds, bragged about the shooting on Snapchat.

West Yorkshire Police have released this footage, alongside images of the men on CCTV that day, used as evidence in the trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Raheem Wilks

Keal Richards, Jaydn Manners and Tremaine Wisdom were today given life sentences over the broad daylight killing of 19-year-old Raheem Wilks.

Mr Wilks - brother of Leeds United footballer Mallik Wilks - was shot at Too Sharps barbers, Gathorne Terrace, Chapeltown, on January 26 this year.

A jury at Leeds Crown Court heard the trio carried out the killing as Mr Wilks was in a rival drug dealing gang known at The Flock.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer, who led the investigation, said: “Raheem Wilks was murdered in cold blood in the middle of the day in what was clearly a planned and targeted attack.

“The men convicted of this utterly appalling crime went there with the firm intention of shooting and killing him, with total disregard for anybody who may have been present nearby.

“Raheem had made certain choices in his life, which sadly took him into a world of criminality. This in no way condones what happened to him."

