VIDEO: Gregg Wallace gives his verdict on Yorkshire food

Television presenter Gregg Wallace hailed the warmth of visitors to Countryside Live and the quality of Yorkshire produce in a chat with The Yorkshire Post.

Wallace, who is perhaps best known for starring as a judge on BBC’s MasterChef, was in jovial mood during his appearance at the autumn food and farming show.

Gregg Wallace, the VIP guest at Countryside Live at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate.

He is at the show for the full weekend alongside his wife, Anna, and has been selecting ingredients from the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s on-site farm shop and cafe, Fodder, for local chefs to use in cook-offs.

For a full round up from Countryside Live, see Monday’s edition of The Yorkshire Post.