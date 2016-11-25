Video: How brassed off will we be if Wogan isn’t at number one this Christmas?

SIR TERRY Wogan could be heading back to the charts thanks to an online campaign to get the late broadcaster to Christmas Number One.

The star, who died this year following a battle with cancer, released a version of The Floral Dance in 1978, which reached number 21 in the charts.

Now a Facebook page, entitled Campaign to get Terry’s The Floral Dance to this year’s Official Christmas Number One song, has been set up.

It could mean a chart battle with Sir Cliff Richard, who is also releasing a Christmas single, a festive mix of It’s Better To Dream, a song which appears on the veteran singer’s latest album.

Last year, the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir reached the top of the charts with their charity single A Bridge Over You.

This year’s Official Christmas Number One will be crowned on Friday December 23.

Contenders include One Day I’ll Fly Away by Vaults, from the John Lewis Christmas advert.

James Corden could also be in the running for The Greatest Gift For Christmas Is Me, from the Sainsbury’s advert.

The X Factor winner could also grab this year’s number one, while Kylie Minogue has released a Christmas album.

Charity groups in the running include Royal Trinity Hospice, which has covered The Living Years by Mike And The Mechanics in support of the hospice network.

The Floral Dance was recorded by the Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band. Wogan recorded a version accompanied by the Hanwell Band, and omitted the final verse containing the climax to the story.

On Top of the Pops, Wogan sang it live to a backing track.

A version of the song was prominently featured near the beginning of the 1996 film, Brassed Off.

In November 1977, the band reached number two in the UK Singles Chart with their recording of The Floral Dance.