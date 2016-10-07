VIDEO: Huge fire at industrial building in Holbeck, Leeds

A major fire has broken out at a former printing factory in the middle of Leeds.

The fire took hold at the old Polestar Petty premises on Whitehall Road at around 12.45pm today.

Firefighters tackling the blaze

Thick clouds of smoke can currently be seen billowing from the roof of the site.

A section of the roof is also ablaze and a number of loud bangs have been heard.

At least two fire engines are at the scene and an aerial ladder is in use as firefighters try to bring the incident under control.

The section of Whitehall Road nearest the site has been closed to traffic.

Fire in Leeds

The factory shut at the end of 2014, nearly 150 years after Petty & Sons first began operating in Whitehall Road.