VIDEO: Hundreds attend emotional candlelit vigil for killed Leeds cyclist John Harkins

Hundreds of people packed into a cheerleading gym tonight to pay tribute to a hugely popular cyclist who was killed in a tragic crash in Leeds.

Friends and people he had trained with turned up in their hundreds, lit candles and released balloons for John 'Tats' Harkins.

n a statement, his family said: “The devastating loss of John has left a void in all our lives. He was a gentle giant loving and caring of all he met. He excelled in everything he set his mind to, from education, to sport, to being the most fabulous son, brother and uncle a family could wish for.

“The outpouring of love and respect for him from his family, school friends, his cheerleading family and work colleagues from across the globe, has provided a ray of light and showed the true scale of his kind and caring nature.

“He has touched the lives of so many people and his families both home and away are devastated by the news.”

Candles were lit at the vigil

Hundreds attended the vigil