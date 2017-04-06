VIDEO: Iron Man, Batman and Spider-Man swoop into Leeds for superhero day

Superhero fans were delighted to see the famous Batmobile revving its way into Kirkstall Bridge shopping park today.

The iconic car, an exact replica from the 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton took centre stage at a Superheroes Fun Day organised by the shopping park to entertain families during the school holidays.

The Batman meets mini Iron Man and Superman

Excited families queued to get a photo of the Batmobile alongside Batman on the day, while rival heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe also made an appearance opposite the caped crusader.

The fully working, roadworthy Batmobile comes complete with crime fighting gadgets including a flame thrower at the rear and hydraulic suspension enabling the car to be lifted a further nine inches off the ground.

Batman was joined by his superhero pals Spider-Man, Optimus Prime and Iron Man too.

The comic book heroes walked around Kirkstall Bridge shopping park throughout the day to meet the good citizens of Kirkstall. Can you see yourself or someone you know on our video?

The Amazing Spider-Man flips into Leeds

On Tuesday 11 April children’s favourite superhero characters PJ Masks will visit Kirkstall Bridge. Young fans of the Disney Junior smash hit TV show will be in for a treat when the crime fighting trio Catboy, Gekko and Owlette make appearances between 11am and 3pm.