VIDEO: Is this a UFO over Yorkshire? Footage shows unexplained 'crazy dancing lights' in the skies

A UFO investigator has captured this footage of mysterious dancing lights in the night sky over Yorkshire.

The strange phenomenon appears to show a light moving in a circular motion in the sky over Bolton Abbey, North Yorkshire - but the lights are apparently visible across much of the county.

Bolton Abbey, where the footage was filmed

The man who captured the footage, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "They are very visible and they are literally everywhere. I am going out again to Bolton Abbey tonight but I'm only using my phone. If you have a decent enough camera you will pick up a lot more.

"This has been the third day in a row were I have seen these things and it doesn't look like they are going away. I understand how crazy this sounds, but honestly check it out."

So what exactly are these crazy dancing lights? And have you seen them?

