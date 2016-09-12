Video: It’s not about grammar schools says Cameron as he quits as MP

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

David Cameron has announced is quitting as an MP because he fears becoming a “distraction” for the Government.

The former prime minister had previously insisted he planned to fight the 2020 general election but said today it “isn’t really possible” to sit on the backbenches after being in No 10.

Mr Cameron denied the move was linked to Theresa May’s decision to introduce a new wave of grammar schools, insisting the timing was “coincidental”.

Mrs May said she was “proud to have served” in Mr Cameron’s government and under his leadership “we achieved great things not just stabilising the economy but also making great strides on delivering serious social reform”.

The announcement comes two months after he quit as prime minister on July 13 in the wake of defeat in the EU referendum.

The former PM said at the time that he was “very keen to continue” as MP for Witney, which he has represented in the House of Commons since 2001, and said it was “very much my intention” to seek re-election in 2020.

But after considering his position over the summer he came to the conclusion he must quit politics.

He said Mrs May had “got off to a cracking start” and she had been “very understanding” about his decision.

“Obviously I’m going to have my own views about different issues,” he told ITV News. “People would know that and that’s really the point.

“As a former prime minister it is very difficult, I think, to sit as a backbencher and not be an enormous diversion and distraction from what the Government is doing.”

Asked if Mrs May’s plans to introduce a new wave of grammar schools was linked to his decision, he replied: “This decision has got nothing to do with any one individual issue. The timing in that way, I promise, is coincidental.”

Mr Cameron said there were “many good things” in the policy but refused to endorse the proposals.

“My announcement today is not about grammar schools, there’s no connection with grammar schools, it’s purely one of timing.”

Mrs May said: “His commitment to lead a one nation government is one I will continue to follow. I thank him for everything he has done for the Conservative Party and the country and I wish him and his family well for the future.”

Former chancellor George Osborne said it was a “sad day”.

“We came into Parliament together, had a great partnership + I will miss him alongside me on the green benches over the coming years. Sad day.”

One of Mr Cameron’s predecessors as Conservative leader has praised his decision to stand down as an MP.

Lord (William) Hague of Richmond backed Mr Cameron’s assessment that former PMs can become a “diversion” while sitting on the backbenches of the House of Commons.

Mr Hague, who returned to the frontbench under Mr Cameron after four years as a backbencher following his unsuccessful leadership of the Tories, tweeted: “Right decision by David Cameron to leave Commons - former prime ministers are either accused of doing too little or being a distraction.”