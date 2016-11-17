VIDEO: JCB abandoned in Leeds swamp after sinking deep into Soggy Bottom quagmire

A heavy duty digger had to be abandoned in a bog in Leeds after its operator tried and failed to free the ailing vehicle.

The JCB was spotted struggling in deep mud at Soggy Bottom, Cookridge, Leeds.

The video was posted by Streets of Cookridge Facebook, which said: "Tonight a large JCB lays stranded in a sea of mud on Soggy Bottom.

"The footage shows the magnanimous efforts of it's operator to break free as it is sucked further and further down into the swamp - he eventually had to abandon it, we'll see efforts to free it in the morning no doubt.

"Its caterpillar tracks are completely submerged in the quagmire. Our hearts go out to the operator and indeed his fellow site workers.

"They are as it happens very nice blokes who are only earning a crust like the rest of us.

"They are very friendly and sensitive to the feelings of local residents despite the impossible job they are expected to do. LEEDS CITY COUNCIL PLANNING DEPARTMENT might do well to take a leaf out of their book."

A Leeds resident who got in touch with us about the incident said: "

"The video demonstrates the stupidity of trying to build on a known bog. Leeds Council Planners ignored all advice against allowing this development.

"This video shows the reality of what has always been maintained by residents about this site.

"Given that this has been the driest summer on record, it will be even more of a catastrophe when winter arrives or if we have a wet year. Lunacy."