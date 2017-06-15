VIDEO: Jonny Brownlee wins 'Deliverbrew' tea challenge in Leeds

The Brownlee brothers were pitted against each other once again when they were challenged to deliver tea on their bikes.

Just a day after taking gold and silver at the World Series Triathlon in Leeds, the pair teamed up with their sponsors Yorkshire Tea and got straight back in the saddle.

As part of a promotion with takeaway app Deliveroo, Alistair and Jonny delivered cuppas to businesses in Leeds and London; the country's first ever tea delivery service.

And it was Jonny who proved to be the swiftest courier, delivering 506 cups across Leeds on Monday afternoon. Alistair managed 468 deliveries in central London, and the Olympians cycled a total of 244km at an average speed of 32kmph.

A delighted Jonny said:

“After coming in second in the Leeds World Triathlon to Alistair, I wasn’t going to let him have another win. Me and the guys here in Leeds worked extremely hard to deliver the most brews and it’s great to have come out on top – get in!

“The day combined two of our passions – a proper brew and competing, and as Yorkshire lads, we were both really excited to be taking our roles as Tea Couriers outside of Yorkshire Tea HQ to give away free brews to people at opposite ends of the country.”