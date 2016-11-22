Video: Leeds and Yorkshire wakes up to aftermath of heavy rainfall and flooding

Yorkshire woke up to the aftermath of heavy rainfall and flooding which has deluged parts of the region.

Areas of Leeds, North Yorkshire and Sheffield were particularly affected and eight flood warnings remain in place across West Yorkshire while there are also flood alerts for parts of the following rivers - Aire, Calder, Ure, Esk, Rother, Seven, Sheaf and Hipper.

Abandoned cars are left on the A65 near Ilkley.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said between 5pm and 9pm last night it attended 10 internal flooding incidents.

Specialist Officers were able to deal with the majority but three crews were required to turn out. Two were to the Todmorden area and one in Stanningley, Leeds.

There were five calls to external floods and one pump was despatched to Bradford.

The service was called to four incidents of people being trapped in cars which were stuck in flood water and one person had to be rescued from their vehicle in Otley.

Fire control also received a further 60 calls to flooding related incidents where advice was given to callers. The majority of these incidents were flooding in gardens and roads which were impassable.

In North Yorkshire, crews from Summerbridge, Skipton, Grassington, Harrogate, Knaresborough, Malton, Robin Hood’s Bay, Lythe, Hawes, Danby, Leyburn, Reeth, Richmond, Stokesley, Northallerton, Whitby and Goathland all attended flooding incidents.

There were 22 incidents involving several properties and streets and crews also attended five incidents involving vehicles becoming stuck in flood water.

The Met Office said that at Fylingdales over 42mm of rainfall had been recorded.

Particularly affected was the A169 at Blue Bank, Sleights on the outskirts of Whitby where seven vehicles were stuck in water and nearby at The Carrs at Ruswarp, two more people were rescued from their car.

At Hartington Raike near Skipton, two people were led to safety.

Rail services and the roads network was also affected. Trains between Leeds and Manchester are now up and running again and in the last half an hour it has been confirmed Sheffield to Manchester services, which had previously been cancelled are running again but may experience delays.