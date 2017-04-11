VIDEO: Leeds trio use phone tracker app to find haul of 20 mobiles after theft at gig

A Leeds gig-goer and his friends used a tracker app to help detain a mobile phone thief who targeted crowds of music fans.

Nathan Dalton was at the Parkway Drive concert at the O2 Academy on Monday night when he realised his phone was missing.

He and his friends used the Find My iPhone app to track down the phone's location and alert police.

Officers later recovered over 20 mobile phones which had been taken at the gig, and are now attempting to reunite them with their owners.

A 25-year-old Romanian man from Romford, Essex, was arrested on suspicion of theft and is currently in custody.

Contact police on 101 quoting crime number 13170163289 if you have any information about the incident or if you believe your phone may have been taken.