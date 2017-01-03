VIDEO: Local residents react to police shooting which left man dead on M62

Local residents have reacted to the shooting of a man by police on the M62 motorway.

Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, aged 27, was shot and killed by police on the M62 motorway in a 'pre planned operation'.

A local resident reacts to the shooting

A local resident interviewed, who lives near the scene of the incident, said: "I was absolutely horrified.

"It's a very close-knit community around here and it's just literally on my doorstep.

"This is absolutely horrendous. It's a major incident and somebody's been shot. You hear about incidents like this on the news, but they seem very few and far between.

"The police have told me off for letting you in."

The scene of the shooting

Video: PA