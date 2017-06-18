Video: Lotherton Hall in Leeds hosts Wartime Weekend

Visitors to Lotherton Hall in Leeds enjoyed the sounds and sights of the 1940s yesterday as its annual Wartime Weekend got under way.

The entertainment continues today with live music, re-enactors, dancing, craft activities and street party picnic tables.

Two visitors get into the swing at Lotherton Hall. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Dressing up is encouraged, with prizes for the best dressed visitors.

Staff on site have made decorations specially for the occasion, including a magnificent life sized hay bale tank.

Coun Brian Selby, Leeds City Council’s lead member for museums and galleries, said: “Each year this spectacular 1940s party is a fabulous occasion for families from across Leeds and the team at Lotherton put a huge amount of effort into ensuring the celebration is both authentic and fun.

“Lotherton is the perfect place to bring together past and present and I’m sure the entertainment and atmosphere combined to make this a memorable weekend for everyone who came along.”