VIDEO: MAJOR fire blazing at four businesses near hospital

Firefighters are tackling a major fire close to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield this evening following a reported gas canister explosion.

Eight crews are currently on scene at an industrial premises on Herries Road close to the hospital, while nearby homes have been evacuated.

Up to four businesses next to each other are understood to be on fire, including an MOT test centre, a tyre shop and a windscreens firm.

Police have established an exclusion zone around the site as firefighters tackle the blaze.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Eight fire engines are currently at a large fire at a MOT Centre on Herries Road in Sheffield.

“Firefighters were called at 7:45pm and found the premise well alight on their arrival.

“A number of cylinders are inside the premise and a 200m cordon is in place, with a number of houses in the area being evacuated.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this time, an investigation will take place once the fire is out.”

One witness, who asked not to be named, reported hearing ‘one or two explosions’ from a bus stop around 500m away.

He said there was a lot of smoke and he heard a ‘loud bang’ as the incident happened.

Another witness said the incident appeared to have involved a tyre shop and garage where a gas canister may have exploded.