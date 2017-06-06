VIDEO: New film explores passion for fashion in Leeds

LEEDS residents are the sartorial stars in a new film exploring the city’s passion for fashion.

Put together by a team of young people working with Leeds Museums and Galleries, the Street Style film examines the looks and trends of people from different backgrounds, age groups and communities through a series of interviews at well-known Leeds city centre locations.

Shot as part of Lotherton’s glamorous Fashionable Yorkshire exhibition, the film also saw the group of filmmakers, all aged 13-21, exploring the impressive Leeds Museums and Galleries costume collection.

The finished production will now be shown at the exhibition in Lotherton’s stunning fashion galleries as well as being preserved as a record of life in the city today.

Tabitha Martin, 18, one of the group who both shot and edited the film, said: “I really enjoyed taking part in the Street Style project, it was a great opportunity to meet people with individual styles and get to know their influences in everyday fashion.

Among those who were interviewed for the film were Dean Ashley, whose “dapper” style was inspired by Elvis Presley and Muhammad Idress Quazi, who talked about wearing traditional Pakistani clothing.

Local retailers, buskers and office workers at Kirkgate Market, the Corn Exchange and Leeds Dock also took part.

Angie Thompson, Leeds Museums and Galleries’ youth engagement officer, said: “Not only did the young people find out about people, places and style, they also developed their confidence and life skills.

The film was made in partnership with Studio 12 at Leeds Central Library, a free resource for young people aged 16 -30 where they can use film, music production and photography equipment.

Claire Duffield at Studio 12 said: “Working with young people to research and document our city’s fashions was truly inspiring. The group learnt how to research, interview, film and edit within the space of a week.”

The beautiful Fashionable Yorkshire exhibition, where the film will be shown, features outfits worn by local women over the past 500 years and explores their individual stories as well as how women’s fashion has evolved through different eras.

It also examines how the themes of status, religion, the Industrial Revolution, work and freedom have all been expressed through fashion.

Coun Brian Selby, Leeds City Council’s lead member for museums and galleries, said:

“It’s always inspiring to see projects which engage young people to get them thinking about history and the different ways it relates to the world they live in today.

“Changing fashions and the clothes people have worn through the ages have often reflected the ways our city and society have evolved and developed over time. Thanks to this creative group of young people, we now have a record of how the people of Leeds today feel about their clothes which can be watched, studied and enjoyed by history-lovers in the future.”

The Street Style film is available to view on the Leeds Museums and Galleries You Tube channel at: https://youtu.be/ZboDUME5mXQ

Alternatively it will be available to view at the Fashionable Yorkshire exhibition at Lotherton until the end of the year.

For more details about Fashionable Yorkshire, visit www.leeds.gov.uk/museumsandgalleries/Pages/lothertonhall/Fashionable-Yorkshire.aspx