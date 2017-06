This shocking mobile phone footage shows a number of people armed with weapons in a brawl in Sheffield yesterday evening.

The disturbance took place on Spital Hill and Spital Hill at around 6pm yesterday.

A number of people were involved in a disturbance in Sheffield yesterday evening

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed during the trouble and armed police were called to the scene.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of affray and a number of weapons were recovered.

RELATED ARTICLE: Teenage boy stabbed in Sheffield street