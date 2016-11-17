VIDEO: Police join in Mannequin Challenge internet craze

An international internet craze is helping West Yorkshire Police officers to promote road safety.

Members of the force have release a Mannequin Challenge video, in which they are frozen at the scene of an accident, caused by a driver using his mobile phone.

The police video shows the frozen reactions of the victim, driver and emergency services after the incident.

After 40 seconds, those involved spring back into life to deal with the consequences.

The video ends with a safety message highlighting the four major causes of fatal road collisions - inappropriate speed, drink and drug driving, using mobile phones and not wearing seatbelts.

The Mannequin Challenge is a viral trend which sees people freeze in action for a period of time.