POLITICAL EDITOR James Reed was at Labour's first rally of the 2017 General Election in Yorkshire today.

Labour chose to hold the event in Morley, the constituency where the Conservatives secured a surprise victory in 2015 unseating then shadow chancellor Ed Balls.

Labour campaign co-ordinator Andrew Gwynne was in Morley speaking to activists today,

