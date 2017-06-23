VIDEO: Potential Leeds United signing Samuel Sainz in action

Leeds United have been linked to Spanish midfielder Samuel Sainz.

The agent of Spanish midfielder Samuel Saiz has confirmed that Leeds United are among the clubs competing for his signature.

Saiz’s representative, Juan Moreno, said Leeds were in the running with “Premier League clubs in Spain” to strike a deal for the Huesca No 10.

Saiz is at the centre of much transfer speculation after a strong season in Spain’s second division and he was close to joining Eibar before Leeds made their interest known.

United are working on a number of potential transfer deals after naming Thomas Christiansen as head coach and a deal to sign central midfielder Mateusz Klich on a three-year contract from FC Twente in Holland was announced this morning.

Saiz would offer more attacking threat than Klich, providing an alternative to Pablo Hernandez who occupied the number 10 role for Leeds last term and recently secured a 12-month extension to his deal at Elland Road.