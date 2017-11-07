Video: Preview of Bettys Christmas TV advert

Here it is! A sneak preview of the first-ever Bettys TV advert for Christmas which will be launched this week on ITV.

Forget the M&S Christmas advert for TV - or the John Lewis one for that matter, thid award-winning Harrogate company is now about to put itself in the TV spotlight against the big boys.

This week will see the Bettys advert screened regionally for the first time on Friday, November 10 at roughly 7.15pm during the ad break for popular Yorkshire-based soap drama Emmerdale.

Bettys marketing director, Martin Burke said: “This TV advert is a first for Bettys and we’re really excited that it is a Christmas ad.

"Christmas is a hugely special time of year for us – it’s when our artisan bakers, chocolatiers and confectioners really get to pull out all the stops.

"We’ve worked with a range of wonderfully creative people to make this little film and we really hope it will help get people into the festive spirit.”



Famed for its tearooms, high quality and Fat Rascals, the Bettys advert reportedly will feature the family business's new Christmas characters - Freddie the Fox, Harry and Hedgehog and Sophie the Squirrel.

Called The Enchanted Forest, we hope to post a sneak preview clip of Bettys' animated film.

