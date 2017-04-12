VIDEO: Scores of rare, powerful and classic cars turn up at Leeds car cruise

Hundreds of unusual and interesting cars turned up to a car meet in Leeds this week.

Everything from powerful Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro models to upmarket marques like Bentley and Mercedes' speedy C63 AMG model attended the meet, at a car park in Leeds.

The Car Cruise is an unofficial event organised by petrolheads in the city every month.

Enthusiasts gather to show off and share their pride and joy motors.

Other vehicles which arrived include a VW Beetle in lime green which had been modified into an open-top model and several vintage and DIY kit cars.

