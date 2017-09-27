VIDEO: Sheffield student unveiled as new contestant in The Apprentice had 'steamy fling' with fellow hopeful

A Sheffield student who has been unveiled as one of the business hopefuls hoping to win the new series of The Apprentice had a 'steamy fling' with a fellow contestant, according to reports.

Former Sheffield Hallam University student Jade English was yesterday unveiled as one of the 18 contenders hoping to impress Lord Sugar and land a £250,000 investment in the new series of the BBC1 show which returns next week.

And according to national newspaper reports this morning, Jade, who is now a PR and marketing manager in Manchester, was involved in a romance with fellow contestant James White during filming of the show in London earlier this year - although the pair are now said to have drifted apart.

A source told The Sun: "Tension had been building between James and Jade during filming. There was clearly an attraction from the beginning.

"They're both young and attractive people and they really got along during the process. They couldn't resist getting to know each other that bit better during their time in the house.

"Afterwards they kept things going for a while, but relations have cooled off between them since filming ended."

Jade is among one of the 18 contestants bidding to impress Lord Sugar in the new series of The Apprentice. (Photo: BBC).

Women's rugby player Jade, 25, who comes from Chesterfield, was unveiled yesterday ahead of the show returning at 9pm on October 4.

She said: "I’m extremely emotionally intelligent and able to get the best out of people.

"I am a brilliant negotiator and I’m not all talk – I put every weird idea into action and gets results.”

The show is now in its thirteenth series.