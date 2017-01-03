VIDEO: Should you visit Hull's City of Culture launch this week?

A week-long series of events is being held in Hull this week to celebrate the city being chosen as the City of Culture 2017.

Events and exhibitions are being held throughout the week up until January 7 after it kicked off on New Year's Day.

The main event is Made In Hull, a giant video experience projected onto the side of three city centre buildings.

It was billed as an emotional rollercoaster and many people admitted they have been left with a lump in their throats by the highly-charged opening to City of Culture 2017.

Video designer Zsolt Balogh could be seen looking slightly nervous in Queen Victoria Square, before the start of “Made In Hull”, a spectacular 15-minute film sequence, projected onto some of Hull’s landmark buildings.

But there was no need: people came away exhilarated, saying it made them “feel proud to be Hull.”

The film transported the audience of thousands away from a bitterly cold night through the often overlooked history of Hull, from people labouring on its docks and factories, to Hull aviatrix Amy Johnson’s solo flight and the outbreak of World War Two.

Searchlights raked the air as bombs fell to earth and buildings shattered and crumbled before people’s eyes, with smoke appearing to rise above the Ferens Art Gallery, City Hall and the Maritime Museum as they were consumed by flames.

In another moving sequence fish swam through colourful underwater seaweed, before switching to trawlers labouring through mountainous seas.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE: https://t.co/Vv0X9GjQzp - skip to about 15 minutes in for the staggering projection

Wendy Holiday, from Hull, is one of many who found a personal connection with the film. She said: “It was amazing, particularly about the fishing heritage and the War and 2,000 people signing up for the minesweepers - my dad was one of those who signed up.