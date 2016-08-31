Video: Theresa May at Chequers - “There will be no second EU referendum”

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

The Prime Minister has ruled out a second EU referendum ahead of a cabinet meeting at Chequers to discuss Britain leaving the EU.

The gathering at the Buckinghamshire estate will be a chance for ministers to discuss their Brexit proposals with Mrs May following the summer recess and the so-called “three Brexiteers” David Davis, Boris Johnson and Dr Liam Fox are expected to play a significant part in today’s proceedings.

Prime Minister Theresa May.

However from the outset Mrs May reiterated that there will be no going back on June’s referendum result or giving the public another say on proposals.

She said: “We must continue to be very clear that “Brexit means Brexit”, that we’re going to make a success of it. That means there’s no second referendum; no attempts to sort of stay in the EU by the back door; that we’re actually going to deliver on this.”

The cabinet meeting is the first time the Prime Minister has used the Chequers estate for official business and a much anticipated update on how Britain will proceed with Brexit is due at the end of talks.

Following her root and branch reshuffle in July new faces around the cabinet table include Chancellor Philip Hammond, who moved from his former position as Foreign Secretary, Haltemprice and Howden MP David Davis, who is now Secretary of State for Brexit, Rotherham-raised Justine Greening, who is the new Education Secretary, and Justice Secretary Liz Truss, who grew up in Leeds.

Former Conservative leadership challenger, Andrea Leadsom, will also attend the Chequers meeting as the newly appointed Defra Secretary.

Ahead of cabinet, Mrs May said: “Obviously over the summer – over the last few weeks – quite a lot of work has been done. We’re going to be having an opportunity today to discuss this. We will have an update on Brexit; we’ll be looking at the next steps that we need to take, and we’ll also be looking at the opportunities that are now open to us as we forge a new role for the UK in the world.

“We’re also going to talk this morning about social reform. We want to be a government and a country that works for everyone, and we’ll be talking about some of the steps that we need to take in order to build that society that works for everyone.”

She said they will also be looking at the state of the economy, the legislative programme coming up in Parliament and a political update from the Party Chairman, Patrick McLoughlin.

Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s Shadow Minister without Portfolio, said: “As Theresa May and her cabinet meet today the country faces big challenges. After six years of Tory Government, working people are feeling the pinch, public services are under pressure and the Tories have no plan to deal with the vote to Leave Europe.”

He said the Conservatives have plunged Britain in to economic uncertainty post-Brexit due to their failure to plan for the outcome.