VIDEO: Three injured as two Air Ambulances land in Scarborough after motorbike crashes into spectators at race

Two Air Ambulances and three land ambulances were called to a motorbike race in Scarborough today after a motorbike crashed into a crowd at a race.

One person is seriously injured and three people have been injured overall, with 'a variety of injuries'.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Air Ambulance confirmed that two Air Ambulances landed at Olivers Mount in Scarborough, where a motorbike race is being held today.

A motorbike which was due to take part in the race event crashed prior to the start of the main race and hit spectators, YAS said.

Two people were flown to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough, while another person was taken to hospital in Scarborough by regular land ambulance.

Two rapid response vehicles, a clinical supervisor and a manager were also sent to the serious incident.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at around 10.45am this morning (Sunday 24 September) to reports of a collision involving a motorcyclist and spectators on Oliver’s Mount circuit in Scarborough.

The Air Ambulance lands in Scarborough. Photo: Tony Johnson

"A number of spectators have been injured and taken to hospital, including one seriously injured.

"The rider of the motorcycle was treated at the scene."