Video: ‘Ultimate boy’s toy’...that can be yours for £196,000

THE “ultimate boy’s toy” has soared into the skies above London as the UK’s first jetpack flight took off.

David Mayman, an Australian ex-commercial pilot and mastermind behind the turbine jet engine-powered JB-10 jetpack, flew nearly 100ft up into the sunshine. After the four-minute flight, Mr Mayman was met with cheers and congratulations from the jetpack’s designers and engineers.

David Mayman pilots the JB-10 Jetpack flying machine over the Royal Victoria Docks in east London on its maiden flight. PIC: PA

He said: “It feels absolutely amazing, awesome – it’s freedom.”

He took off from the Royal Victoria terminal of the Emirates Air Line cable car over the Thames in east London and made two short trips back and forth towards the ExCel centre.

Having completed more than 400 test flights, Mr Mayman hopes to make an electric version of the jetpack commercially available for 250,000 US dollars (£196,000), with development starting in April next year after a £300,000 crowdfunding investment.

“This is for the city boys who grew up in the 70s and 80s and dreamt of being a real-life Iron Man,” said Lucy Sharp, communications director at Seedrs Investment, the firm behind the fundraising for the electric jetpack. “It retails at around the price of an Aston Martin and it is the ultimate boy’s toy. It’ll be a choice – either Aston Martin or jetpack to work today?”

Two engines – worth around £25,000 each – power the JB-10 jetpack using the same fuel as commercial planes. It is hopes the jetpack will be available to the public as early as 2019.