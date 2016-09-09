VIDEO: Wakefield garden centre fire suspected arson

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Police are investigating a fire which tore through a derelict garden centre last night.

Three fire crews rushed to the building on Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield, at around 9.30 last night after it was engulfed by flames.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said the first floor of the disused building and roof were on fire.

Crews from Wakefield and Ossett put out the blaze.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at around 9.40pm to reports of a fire on Flanshaw Lane.

“We attended along with the fire service and enquiries are ongoing. It is being treated as arson.”