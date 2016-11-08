VIDEO: Watch the new Asda Christmas advert here

Supermarket chain Asda has launched its Christmas advert, aiming to highlight the excitment of the entire festive season.

Developed by advertising giants Saatchi & Saatchi London and Blue 449 it features the tagline ‘Christmas made Better’ and is made up of 26 individual moments of Christmas, from preparing Christmas presents to Christmas drinks.

The Leeds-based supermakrt said the customer has played a key part in the development of the approach, with in depth research and insight steering the marketing direction.

Andy Murray, chief customer officer at Asda, said: “Customers don’t need us to tell them how to enjoy Christmas – as far as they’re concerned, they’ve got Christmas nailed. But what customers do want is to know that they can trust Asda to offer them everything they need to make their Christmas live up to their expectations, including great quality, great prices and exciting product ranges for the festive season.

“We know our customers want the special premium Christmas products without paying the premium price. They want to serve something really special that they wouldn’t expect to see in store all year round to impress their family and friends.”

The first advert introduced to a Christmas dinner table scenario filled with a never-ending supply of delicious food circulating around the more than extended table of family and friends enjoying the day.

Other adverts airing this week include a child who is faced with a ‘Big Dilemma’ - to behave or to misbehave if she wants to receive all the toys on her Christmas wish list.