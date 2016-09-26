Video: What pillar put me behind this? Blades fans see red at Scunthorpe

A SECOND Sheffield United fan has come forward to complain about a pillar blocking his view during the Blades away game against Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

Daniel Munroe had travelled to Glanford Park on his 66th birthday with three family members as part of special birthday celebrations but was left with nothing to see but a pillar of concrete.

Mr Munroe, who has been a season ticket holder at Sheffield United for 15 years, said: “Most of the people sitting where I was were standing up so it was a case of swaying from side to side to try to see something around the pillar.

“I missed the first goal which really spoiled the game for me.

“I had to record the re-run of the game on Saturday night’s television to see the goal which is ridiculous.”

Mr Munroe is a big Blades fan and has been to a number of away matches, but has never had his view hampered as much as this game.

He said: “We tried to make light of it and I was the brunt of quite a lot of banter about it but it really did take the shine off my day.

“There was no information on the ticket about it being a restricted view and, although my family paid £16 for it because it was a senior ticket, it wasn’t a cheaper price because of the view.”

Mr Munroe added: “I asked if I could sit in the empty section in between the home and away fans but the steward didn’t want to let me.

“It was a real shame.”

Blades fan Daniel Munro had his view blocked by a pillar at Scunthorpe United's Glanford Park. Picture: Ross Parry Agnecy

His complaint followed that of Blades season ticket holder, Kevin Gascoigne, who has travelled to 88 different league grounds in his time as a fan.

He posted on Twitter a photo of his restricted view which appeared right in front of his seat.

Mr Gascoigne said there was no mention that his vista would be blocked when he bought the ticket and was sold the seat for ythe full price of £23.

He added that despite there being 600 seats in the away end, stewards ignored his request to be moved from seat C69.

Mr Gascoigne, 59, added: “I think it’s disgusting and taking advantage of paying fans.