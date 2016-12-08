Video: Yorkshire police force releases Christmas song

Officers, control room operators, police staff and even a dog entered into the festive spirit when a Yorkshire police force recorded its own Christmas music video.

North Yorkshire Police pay homage to festive favourite We Wish You a Merry Christmas with their track, Help Us Help You.

A scene from North Yorkshire Police's Christmas music video.

It features lyrics designed to highlight its key safety and security messages, including drinking responsibly, keeping presents out of sight of would-be thieves and not getting behind the wheel after drinking.

The famous repeated chorus line from has also been changed to: “We’ll help you be safe this Christmas...but help us help you”.

Deputy Chief Constable Tim Madgwick, who makes a cameo appearance in the music video, said: “The Christmas song and video is a fun way for North Yorkshire Police to get across some serious messages about keeping you, your loved ones and your property safe and secure over the festive period.

“Our teams of police officers, PCSOs, Special Constables, police staff and volunteers will be working throughout Christmas to provide assistance and support to those who need it, no matter what time of day, every day."

Singers featured in the video for Help Us Help You.

The song reminds people to call 101 for non-emergencies so that the 999 number is keep free for the most urgent incidents and emergencies.

Mr Madgwick added: “As the song says, we are also urging you, the good people of North Yorkshire, to ‘help us help you’.

“You can do this by drinking responsibly, by keeping Christmas presents out of sight and secure in your home, and whatever you do, please don’t drink and drive and put yourself and others in grave danger.

“By following this advice and continuing to work closely with North Yorkshire Police, we hope you and yours will have a very enjoyable and safe Christmas.”