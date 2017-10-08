View from the heavens of famous York Minster

York Minster is recognised across the world - but perhaps not from this angle. James Hardisty, one of The Yorkshire Post’s award-winning photographers, took to the skies by hot air balloon recently to capture this image of the city of York and the cathedral which dominates the local landscape.

The view from the basket was possible because of the city holding the York Balloon Fiesta for the first time, with 50 hot air balloons taking to the skies over the weekend to provide a spectacular view both to those inside and the people observing them pass by from the ground.

While heavy rain prevented some flights from taking place over the course of the weekend, many still did manage to happen and it is hoped the fiesta may now become an annual event.

For those in the skies, one of the highlights of the event was the unique opportunity it offered to view one of the world’s most impressive cathedrals from the heavens.

For more than a millennium, York Minster has drawn worshippers and visitors seeking inspiration.

A major conservation and restoration project is currently under way in the building’s South Quire Aisle, with the multi-million pound project involving repairing and replacing stone and glass in 11 bays.

This area of the cathedral dates back to the 14th Century and conservation work is needed after six centuries of exposure to the elements.

One of the key parts of the work has recently reached completion, with four new carvings of grotesques lifted into place to replace weathered ones dating back to the 1700s.

Grotesques are carvings, usually of demons, dragons or other mythical creatures, that were often used to decorate churches and cathedrals and were supposed to protect buildings from evil spirits and are not to be confused with gargoyles, which include a water spout through the mouth.

The South Quire Aisle project is a smaller part of a 100-year rolling plan of works required to maintain York Minster as a working cathedral.

Technical details: Nikon D3s camera, with a Nikon 12-24mm lens, Shutter Speed of 1/320th second @ f/4, ISO 800.