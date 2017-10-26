'Vile and obscene:' Girls Aloud star blasts under-fire Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara over orgy comments

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding has dubbed under-fire Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara 'vile and obscene' over comments he made about wanting an orgy with the band.

Sheffield Hallam MP O'Mara has been suspended by the Labour Party while an investigation into a string of offensive, sexist, racist and homophobic online rants is carried out.

READ MORE: Jared O'Mara: What he's said and who he's said it about - 16 of his most offensive outbursts

Now Harding has waded into the row which began after the MP posted online that he wanted to have group sex with the all-girl band.

She slammed O'Mara over his quip that she should be sacked so that he could have sex with the rest of the band and said: "His comments are vile and obscene. Whether he made them yesterday or several years ago, the fact remains they were made by a person who is now in high office.

"When he was selected as a prospective parliamentary candidate how on earth did this not come up? Was he not vetted? Did he really think he would get away with it?"

"He then went to sit on the Select Committee for Women And Equalities for goodness sake, what else has this so-called respectable politician failed to tell the people who voted him into power? Is there anything else he's not telling us? Casually leaving this select committee as if he's done little wrong is not enough.'

Calling on Jeremy Corbyn to sack him, she went on: 'The Harvey Weinstein scandal surely tells us that you either allow this type of behaviour to happen and you sweep it under the 'red' carpet or you do something about it.'

The post at the centre of the row read: Girls Aloud – I advise you to sack Sarah and the remaining four members (Nicola, Cheryl, Nadine and Kimberley) come and have an orgy with me."

O'Mara quit the Select Committee for Women and Equalities after the first wave of lurid posts, which date from 2002-3004 emerged, and blamed them on being young and misguided and saying he had 'been in a journey'.

Mr O'Mara, 36, defeated former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg to win his seat at the general election in June.