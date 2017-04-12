Violent yob who beat up Sheffield schoolgirls and robbed former friend is jailed

A violent woman who beat up two teenage girls on a Sheffield street and robbed a former friend has been jailed.

Two teenage girls aged 13 and 16 were walking along Southend Road, Wybourn, when they were approached by 26-year-old Carrianne Mellor, 26, Sheffield Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Beverley Tate said Mellor, of Birdwell Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield approached one of the girls, telling her how ‘pretty’ she was.

Ms Tate said: "She asked her if she liked mixed-race men, and if she took wizz."

Mellor invited the girl into her flat but when the teenager refused she grabbed her by the wrist and forced her into the property where two men were waiting in the living room.

Her terrified friend also went into the property, where the girls were offered alcohol and drugs, while the men began asking them questions.

The girls managed to get out through the unlocked front door when they pretended they needed the toilet but were quickly followed by an enraged Mellor, who began shouting and swearing at them.

She caught up to the girls and began punching, biting and kicking them and then attacked one of theirs mothers who had arrived on the scene.

Mellor was arrested by police shortly after the incident on July 26 last year.

Two months later on September 14, when Mellor was on bail for the first attack, she lured a former friend to her house, telling him she needed him to return the trainers she had left at his home.

But when he arrived, two men in balaclavas locked the door behind him and began attacking him. The men held him down, as Mellor went into his pockets and took around £60 in cash and his phone.

The two men threatened the victim with a machete and a smaller knife and cut one of his toes with the blade.

During the attack he was also forced to smile for photos with the two men in balaclavas – who beat him further when he initially refused to pose.

Mellor pleaded guilty to robbery, two counts of assault occasioning actually bodily harm and one of common assault.

Richard Thyne, defending, said Mellor was a drug addict and took part in the robbery carried at her home through fear of what the two men would do to her if she did not.

The Judge Recorder David Preston jailed Mellor for four years and nine months.