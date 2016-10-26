Vision for a Leeds skyscraper taller than Bridgewater Place

Ambitions for a “landmark” 40-storey skyscraper next to Leeds’s First Direct Arena are set to be showcased.

At 126 metres, the luxury student accommodation block would reach even higher than Bridgewater Place – the city’s tallest building.

Councillors will meet to discuss a pre-application proposal for it tomorrow (Thursday).

Leeds-based Knightsbridge Capital is developing the plans for the vacant Hume House site in Wade Lane, which it will present to the City Plans Panel.

A report drafted for councillors reads: “The vision is to provide a landmark building for Leeds intended to enhance the quality of the evolving Arena Quarter and provide a significant addition to the skyline of the city.”

It would include between 750-800 rooms for students and feature a cinema room, dining area, communal lounge and gym. And it is intended that the building’s frame would be clad in Yorkshire Gritstone.

Councillors will comment on the “emerging proposals” at the 1.30pm meeting.