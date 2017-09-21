Search

Visitors’ senses to be dazzled by Barnsley luminarium

IT IS eye-catching as it is unusual, and has taken up residence in the centre of a Yorkshire town.

Barnsley’s Market Gate car park is the temporary home of a luminarium, and visitors will have the chance to walk through the spectacular inflatable construction from today.

Picture by Simon Hulme

Coun Roy Miller, Barnsley Council’s cabinet spokesman for place, said: “The luminarium’s stunning silhouette will be a sight to behold in the town centre. Huge in scale, people will be able to explore the unique sensory experience no matter what their age.

“It will be a fantastic four-day event, with lots of additional activities planned and a great opportunity to explore the town’s shops and market.”

The luminarium is run by UK-based Architects of Air. It is half the size of a football field and will be open to the public from today until Sunday. It is made from special plastic which allows sunlight to pass through, creating a kaleidoscope effect of shapes and colours.

The centrepiece of the structure is a 33ft high multi-coloured dome.

Advanced tickets are still available at a cost of £3 per person at www.visit-barnsley.com/luminarium.

Some tickets will be available each day.