Vital strategy for the mental health of Leeds youngsters is welcomed

A strategy for improving the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people across Leeds was welcomed by councillors yesterday.

Leeds City Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board endorsed the Future In Mind plan, which includes a £45m investment into “world-class specialist education” for youngsters who require additional support.

The plan comes after the YEP launched our #SpeakYourMind campaign, which is calling on people to get talking about mental health to help tackle stigma surrounding the issue.

Council documents read: “Our vision is to develop a culture where talking about feelings and emotions is the norm.”

Agencies designed the plan after listening to young people’s advice on how to improve their emotional and mental health.

The strategy will aim to establish a Children and Young People’s Community Eating Disorder Service and explore online access to therapy.

And 340 specialist education places for people aged four to 19 with additional needs will be created by 2019 using £45m.

Coun Rebecca Charlwood, chairwoman of Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “A particular strength of the innovative Future in Mind work is the way children and young people have been involved in its development.”