Vivergo reveal new Head of Government affairs

Hull-based Vivergo Fuels, has appointed Richard Royal as its Head of Government Affairs.

The role will see Mr Royal working with politicians and media to raise awareness of the crucial role Vivergo Fuels is playing in boosting the UK economy by sustaining a market for domestic animal feed grade wheat, supporting UK farmers and creating UK jobs throughout its supply chain.

Vivergop is the UK’s largest producer of bioethanol and high protein animal feed.

Mr Royal will spearhead the company’s ongoing call to government for the swift, coordinated rollout of E10 petrol – a greener fuel containing 10 per cent bioethanol – in 2017.

Its introduction would deliver a carbon reduction equivalent of taking 700,000 cars off the roads in the UK, helping the government to achieve greener transport and support economic growth.

Originally from East Yorkshire Mr Royal brings more than 15 years experience in public affairs to Vivergo Fuels, gained through senior-level roles with the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, the Food and Drink Federation, Britvic and Ladbrokes.

Mark Chesworth, managing director at Vivergo Fuels, said: “It is a crucial time for E10 and we’re delighted to welcome Richard to the company.

“His expertise and extensive political knowledge will be vital as we continue to call on the government for the swift, coordinated rollout of E10 to benefit both the environment and the economy.

“Vivergo Fuels is a great British company which is passionate about creating a greener future, providing a sustainable market for UK farmers, and supporting the economy through job creation in the north of England.

“I am excited to be back in Yorkshire and to be working alongside Mark and the team to raise awareness of Vivergo Fuels as a business and to secure the introduction of E10 in the UK.”

Vivergo is a Hull 2017 City of Culture partner.