Viz comic team set to meet fans in Sheffield

Fans of adult comic Viz are set for a pre-Christmas treat when the creators of the famed publication come to Sheffield next month.

Cartoonists from the long-running publication, which brought us characters such as Roger Mellie, The Fat Slags, Biffa Bacon and Sid The Sexist, will be taking part in a book signing in the city on December 8.

The team will be signing copies of the new Viz annual, The Jester's Shoes, in WHSmith in Fargate from noon.

The book is described as "a toe-curling stack of the best bits from issues 242-251."

Founded in 1979 by Chris Donald, by the early 1990s it was one of Britain's best-selling magazines, selling more than 1.2 million copies per issue.