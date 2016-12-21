Vortex moves to Leeds and opens London office

E-commerce agency Vortex Commerce is eyeing expansion in 2017 by relocating its headquarters to Leeds and opening a new office in London.

The firm, along with its and partner data-driven digital marketing agency Eralis, is moving from its current base in Harrogate to Leeds‘s LS1 building on The Headrow.

Its London offices will be in Mayfair, a short distance from Oxford Circus.

The relocation will contribute to Leeds’ expanding business sector, and allow the agencies key access to the extensive London market.

Commercial Director James Hyett said: “This is an exciting time for our group of companies who recognise that Leeds is a city of opportunity.

“The investment, both private and public, is securing the city’s reputation as a desirable corporate destination.

“Our move will hopefully open up new opportunities to us in the way of recruiting experienced business professionals.”