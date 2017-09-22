VOTE: Theresa May's Brexit speech key points -- and tell us whether you liked or disliked her plan

Prime Minister Theresa May has delivered a major speech on Brexit in Florence, setting out her plans for an implementation period leading to a "new alliance" with Brussels.
Have a look at Theresa May's key points and vote in our poll below:
Prime Minister Theresa May has delivered a major speech on Brexit in Florence, setting out her plans for an implementation period leading to a "new alliance" with Brussels.
Have a look at Theresa May's key points and vote in our poll below:
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.