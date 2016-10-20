Vote to fund Otley Lido restoration

A campaign group working to restore Otley’s outdoor swimming pool are hoping supporters will help them bid for a £25,000 funding boost.

The Friends of Otley Lido have applied for an Aviva Community Fund grant to pay for a feasibility study with an architecture firm at the derelict site.

The scheme is determined by a public vote, meaning that Otley residents can nominate the project to receive backing.

This Saturday, the group are running an event at Wharfemeadows Park to unveil the newly-decorated hoardings that have been erected to keep the pool site secure.

The hoardings were designed by Zeppo Creative and the paint was supplied by Beks Hardware of Otley, while decorator Allan Peel painted them.

Visitors are invited to meet members of the Friends and share their own memories of the pool from 1pm.

Chair Leonie Sharp said:

“This funding is vital for us in our campaign to restore the Otley Lido. We’d love for the community to get behind us and use all 10 of their available votes for our project once the voting opens. Please don’t wait to cast your votes as the earlier the better means we have a stronger chance of being in the running.”

The Lido opened in 1924 as a community swimming pool and closed in 1993. The site was later used as a leisure venue before shutting completely.

“We are asking people to join us as individuals and for the business community to back us as well. It has been too long an eyesore and is such an opportunity for our town to bring a vibrant leisure facility to Otley.

“The more interest we have in restoring our pool the more support we gather and the easier it will be for us to get the funding we need to do this. We are well on track with our planning and intend to come out to community consultation in the coming weeks,” added Leonie.

Each registered voter can cast their vote 10 times at https://www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk once voting opens (October 21 to November 18).

For more information about the project, visit www.otleylido.com.