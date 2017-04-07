Equipment hire firm Vp has bought mechanical and electrical equipment hirer Jackson Mechanical Services (JMS M&E) for £3.6m.​

JMS M&E​ operates from locations in ​Leeds and ​Harpenden and will be integrated into ​Harrogate-based ​Vp’s specialist tool hire business Hire Station, which provides tool hire, safety equipment, low level access and press fitting equipment to industry, construction and other sectors in the UK.

​​​Vp's chairman​ Jeremy Pilkington said:​ "​This acquisition will provide additional strength to our successful Hire Station specialist businesses."

In a trading update, Vp ​said it has seen positive trading through the winter period and continues to make good progress.​

The ​group said it anticipates it will deliver full year results in line with current market expectations for the year t​o​ March ​31.

A​nalyst James Tetley at N+1 Singer said: "Vp has announced a positive pre-close update for the year to March ​31 ​alongside a bolt-on acquisition within the Hire​ ​Station business. The ​g​roup continues to make good progress and the ​b​oard anticipates that full year results will be in​ ​line with expectations.

​"​This concludes another year of double digit ​pre-tax profit​ growth, extending the excellent recent track​ ​record. We expect Vp to continue to deliver attractive returns over coming periods with a favourable growth outlook​ ​and the prospect of further accretive bolt-on acquisitions.​"