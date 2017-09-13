Vue cinema appoints former ITV boss

The Vue cinema chain has appointed former ITV boss Adam Crozier as chairman as speculation mounts that the group is heading for a stock market flotation or possible sale.

Mr Crozier, who stepped down from ITV in June, will join Vue with immediate effect.

Vue is owned by Canadian investors Omers and Alberta Investment Management Corporation and it is thought that Mr Crozier’s appointment could pave the way for a potential sale or initial public offering.

As well as heading up ITV, he has been chief executive of Royal Mail, the Football Association and Saatchi and Saatchi.

The Canadian duo bought Vue for £935m in 2013 from Doughty Hanson, but it is thought that any deal today would value the chain at over £1.5bn.

Mr Crozier said: “I have watched the development and growth of Vue International with great interest and am excited to be joining the group to play an active role in furthering their future ambitions.

“They are uniquely positioned to entertain consumers, pioneering in the exhibition space and pushing for the best experience possible.”

Vue operates in 10 countries across 212 sites.

Tim Richards, Vue founder and chief executive, said: “Adam is one of the most highly respected professionals in the UK with extensive experience across multiple industries.

“We look forward to benefiting from his invaluable perspective and insight to support our strategy and vision.”